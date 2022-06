Click here to read the full article. Rep. Zoe Lofgren presented evidence during the Jan. 6 committee hearing Monday detailing how the Trump campaign used the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to con supporters to the tune of $250 million. The California Democrat went into more detail about the alleged scam later in the day while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Tapper asked Lofgren about a comment she made after the hearing about Trump and his family benefitting from donations meant to fund election integrity, and if they did so to the extent that it was criminal. “I...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO