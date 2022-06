“There’s a dark atmosphere that looms over all of my tracks,” Omar Doom tells American Songwriter. “I couldn’t tell you where it comes from, but it’s been my dark passenger since the beginning.” Known foremost as an actor, having starred in several Quentin Tarantino movies, including his supporting role as Jewish-American soldier Pfc. Omar Ulmer —who ended up killing Hitler—in Inglourious Basterds from 2009 and Donnie in the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Doom, born Omar Makhdomi, is immersed in his own real-life soundtrack, scoring Vol. 2 (Negative Gain Records), a continuation of his 2021 debut Vol. 1, as Straight Razor.

