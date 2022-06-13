Musical teen ready to make music with forever family

Tamiru is a bright and adventurous 16-year-old who dreams of attending Harvard and becoming an engineer.

For now, the teen is happy to explore his hobbies closer to home. Like many boys his age, Tamiru enjoys playing video games and watching TV. But don’t assume he is just a home body! Tamiru says one of his favorite activities is hiking.

Tamiru is looking for a family that is as laid back as he is and will support him as he chases after his dreams. He would do best as an only child and he hopes to join a family that is active in church because he likes attending services and listening to worship music.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org .