Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee shot by food delivery driver: Police

A Chick-fil-A employee was shot by a food delivery driver in Philadelphia's Crescentville section Monday night, according to police.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting was apparently over a missing milkshake.

"The driver of the delivery vehicle got into an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery. And that turned into an argument," said Small.

Authorities said employees agreed to make the missing milkshake, but a 17-year-old worker was shot in the leg at some point during the altercation.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Chopper 6 over shooting involving Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee on June 13, 2022.

Small said the worker was shot outside of the Chick-fil-A, which only takes online orders.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the parking lot with crime tape.

The delivery driver was able to get away.

Not long after, police say they recovered the suspect's white Mercedes in an alley between Glendale and Dungan streets in Juniata, two miles from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.