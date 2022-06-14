ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee shot by food delivery driver: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MyQt_0g9lqwTW00

A Chick-fil-A employee was shot by a food delivery driver in Philadelphia's Crescentville section Monday night, according to police.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting was apparently over a missing milkshake.

"The driver of the delivery vehicle got into an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery. And that turned into an argument," said Small.

Authorities said employees agreed to make the missing milkshake, but a 17-year-old worker was shot in the leg at some point during the altercation.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Chopper 6 over shooting involving Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee on June 13, 2022.

Small said the worker was shot outside of the Chick-fil-A, which only takes online orders.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the parking lot with crime tape.

The delivery driver was able to get away.

Not long after, police say they recovered the suspect's white Mercedes in an alley between Glendale and Dungan streets in Juniata, two miles from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFV0_0g9lqwTW00

Comments / 10

John Binczewski
4d ago

is Philadelphia great town or what we have food delivery drivers using a Mercedes-Benz we must be rich and I'll bet you he had a permit for that gun he shot the employee with cuz God knows a Mercedes Benz owner wouldn't have any legal gun in Philadelphia

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

DoorDash driver accused of shooting Chick-fil-A worker following milkshake argument

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 26-year-old delivery driver was arrested for allegedly shooting a teen fast food worker after accusing him of leaving out a milkshake. According to NBC Philadelphia, on Monday, June 13, at around 8:30 p.m., the suspect, Tyquan Austin, went to the Chick-fil-A on the 800 block of Adams Avenue to pick up an order. An employee brought the takeout order to Austin, who then allegedly started arguing with him and demanded to know about a second milkshake he claimed was supposed to be in the order. The employee reportedly told Austin the receipt listed only one milkshake and Austin continued to argue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 32 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Another: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire. At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.  Two men were struck. A 38-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach, while the 22-year-old was hit twice in the buttocks, according to police.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Shooting#Police#Chick Fil A#Violent Crime#Mercedes#Glendale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

State Troopers Now Patrolling High-Crime Areas in Philly

Amid surging violence and a shortage in officers, Philadelphia Police announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police aimed at increasing the presence of law enforcement in areas of the city hit hardest by crime. The public safety program, named “Operation Trigger Lock,” puts state troopers with Philadelphia police highway patrol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy