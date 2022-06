It's impossible not to love sunflowers! Their cheerful faces brighten any garden, and they come in every color from the traditional sunny yellow to orange, red, and even creamy white. They have single or double petals, and range in height from two to ten feet tall. And they earned their name in a magical way: If you ever visit a sunflower field, you'll notice young sunflowers follow the sun's position throughout the day, a phenomenon called heliotropism or phototropism; although, as the flowerhead becomes heavy with seeds, the plant is less likely to exhibit this amazing natural feat. They're also a favorite of pollinators—bees especially love these flowers for late season food.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO