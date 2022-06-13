Great Park Gallery Art Exhibition Expands with Musical Performances and Additional Installation in Artist Studios

Building on the recently opened Great Park Gallery art exhibition Phillip K. Smith III: Shared Light, the City of Irvine announces an expanded experience with music and art installations. The two-part live classical music series will happen June 25 and July 23, and the expanded exhibition is open now in the Artist Studios. The exhibition, live performances, and parking are free and open to the public.

Live Musical Performances: Contemporary Classical in the Palm Court

In support of Phillip K. Smith III: Shared Light, the Great Park Palm Court Arts Complex presents a two-part live classical music series, Contemporary Classical in the Palm Court. Inspired by the artwork of Phillip K. Smith III, Contemporary Classical in the Palm Court highlights ambient, minimalist, and contemporary classical music. Pulling inspiration from composers such as Erik Satie, Terry Riley, and Philip Glass, cellist Bella Pepke and her band will perform and interpret select movements with cello, vibraphone, guitar, and violin. Bring folding chairs and blankets for seating in and around the Artist Studios and the Palm Court.

Contemporary Classical in the Palm Court will take place on the following dates and times:

Saturday, June 25, 1–3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23, 1–3 p.m.

Expanded Exhibition: Phillip K Smith III: Light + Shadow Works

Phillip K. Smith III: Shared Light opened May 29, and gives viewers an inside look at the impact of large-scale public art in shared spaces and the power of light in the public realm through 3D model displays, photographic documentation, video, and narrative. Running in conjunction with the Great Park Gallery exhibition, Philip K. Smith III: Light + Shadow Works is a minimalist installation showcasing small-scale static artworks by Smith. Unlike the large-scale public artworks featured in the Gallery exhibition, this installation provides viewers with intimate viewing experiences of wall-mounted and free-standing sculptures in the Artist Studios.

The exhibitions are on display at Great Park Gallery and Artist Studios through Sunday, August 28.

Great Park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd., in Irvine. Great Park Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays, noon–4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Artist Studios hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, visit yourgreatpark.org/arts or call 949-724-6247.