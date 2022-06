Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new gun control laws March 23, causing a massive increase in gun sales, according to a local report. One of the new laws will ban the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds in an attempt to stop gun violence and decrease gun sales, Komo News reported Thursday. But an interview conducted by the outlet seems to suggest that it has only increased firearm purchases.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 57 MINUTES AGO