Clay County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FRANKLIN AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Pierrepont, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. Trees and power poles down near Hammond, New York. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Tupper Lake, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Oswegatchie, Lisbon, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Piercefield, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Richville, Hammond, Cranberry Lake and Lawrenceville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Koochiching County in north central Minnesota Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabetogama, or 16 miles southeast of International Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kabetogama around 755 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West and Voyageurs National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

