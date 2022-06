Arsenal just recently announced their first signing of the summer, having reached an agreement with Brazilian starlet Marquinhos. It didn’t take long for the club to make its next move, as Arsenal is reportedly finalizing a deal with Porto to bring Fabio Vieira to the Emirates, via Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal are in advanced talks to […] The post Arsenal signs Porto prodigy Fabio Vieira on $40 million transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO