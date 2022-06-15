ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg.

It was all over a milkshake.

Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night.

Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

Police say this Chick-fil-A fulfills online orders only and is not open to the public for ordering fast food.

Employees told police the DoorDash delivery driver came to the door and began arguing with several employees about the amount of food he received and the missing item, a milkshake. He then pulled out a gun and fired at the 17-year-old.

“The server is then confronted by the male who asked him where the second milkshake is,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “He said there’s only one milkshake with this order. … He walks into the business. He gets the team leader. The team leader comes out and confronts the driver of this Mercedes Benz and he asked what the problem is? The male says he didn’t get a second milkshake.”

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the left leg and is in stable condition.

“Based on ballistic evidence we know one shot is fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon that spent shell casing is in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A building,” Small said.

Surveillance cameras helped police identify the suspects’ car and tag. A man found near the car in the 4000 block of Glendale Street is taken into custody and identified by the victim.

Police say two 40-caliber magazines were found in the car, which matched shell casings at the Chick-fil-A.

The suspect did not have a permit.

DoorDash says it’s cooperating with law enforcement.

“We are horrified and appalled by this brazen act of violence and have banned the perpetrator from our platform. We are fully supporting law enforcement with their investigation and hope justice is served. We’ve reached out to the victim to offer our support, and our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers,” DoorDash said in a statement.

Philadelphia police are asking the District Attorney’s Office to charge the suspect with aggravated assault and that he also be given high bail.

His name has not been released yet pending the filing of those charges.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

