Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julianne Hough boogied pre-show in distressed denim and the perfect dancing shoes on her Instagram on Saturday. The dancing reel came ahead of the star’s show “POTUS” on Broadway. “POTUS” follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The caption on the Reel read, “Pre Show Ritual @potusbway What song should I do next? .” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO