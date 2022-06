Minicamp is open for the Cincinnati Bengals and that means the microphones are on, giving us a chance to hear from staff members and players. A notable absence from the minicamp is safety Jessie Bates III as he continues to be away from the team. In March, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates, and it has been reported that he has “no intentions” on playing under the tag.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO