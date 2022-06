Extremely hot and humid weather is forecasted, which may increase the risk of heat related stress and illness when heat pushes the human body beyond its limits. In extreme heat and high humidity, perspiration evaporation slows, causing the body to work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature. Most victims of heat–related illnesses have been overexposed to indoor or outdoor heat or have over-exerted themselves for their age and physical condition. Individuals who are very young, elderly, ill, overweight, or participating in strenuous outdoor activities are most at risk for succumbing to extreme heat.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO