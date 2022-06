MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.

