People that do this freak me the hell out. Nothing gives me more anxiety than watching someone scale a tall building. I can't watch those YouTube videos and it looks like we had a daredevil in Oklahoma City this morning. It looks like police were getting reports of a man trying to climb the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. Not only is that the tallest building in the city, it is the tallest in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO