Rocky is a 6 year old male Bichon Frise. He is fostered in Hingham, Norfolk. He is recently came into our care as his owner passed away. Rocky has a congenital jaw which means he can not close his mouth completely – this does not stop him eating or drinking and full vet history will be given as he recently had a dental as well – no further work is needed. Rocky is a sweet little boy who loves snuggling on your lap , he gets on fine with other dogs , walks well on the lead and he is house trained.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO