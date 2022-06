Anita Kuntz McDonald passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 2, 2022. If you’ve ever played golf with Anita McDonald then you know she ALWAYS found the positive in life’s most difficult situations including slicing the ball into the rough. She would say “But now we get to go look for it,” in her soft and cheerful voice.

