Jamie Brunner, a 2009 graduate of Chelan High School (third from left) and Dr. Faviola Barbosa (far right) of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, along with Dan Snipes of Corteva Agriscience (second from right), presented Chelan High School junior Macie Cowan with an award of $1,000 for her artwork submission to their annual contest. The art will be displayed in their annual calendar, framed, and auctioned off to an industry partner. Art teacher Damian Smith (far left) was also awarded a check for $150 to go toward art supplies for his classroom.

CHELAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO