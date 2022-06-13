No track, no problem, Entiat sends athletes to state tourneys

Courtesy Megan Ellis In her harrier swan song, Teegan Silva finished seventh in the 800 meter race at the 2022 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 1B, 2B, 1A Track and Field Championship held May 27 at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field in Cheney.
This year, there aren’t many cherries to harvest at Tonnemaker Hill Farm in Royal City, a small town about 20 miles east of the Columbia River in Central Washington. Snowy and cold conditions in April caused the farm to lose 98% of its cherry crop, which makes up a sizable portion of the 126-acre orchard. That means fewer cherries to sell at the farmers markets in Seattle, Eastern Washington and Idaho.
Have You Been to This Gorgeous ROOFTOP BAR in Ellensburg Washington?. I went to a luncheon today and was lucky enough that my friend, Erika Massett, asked me to sit at her table. We chit chatted on caught up on our lives for the past couple of "COVID Years" and what we were up to in our current lives. During the course of our lunch, she told me that she was excited to go a rooftop bar tonight. I was like, "Hold up, there's a rooftop bar in YAKIMA?! I haven't heard about that before." Erika told me that the new rooftop bar was in ELLENSBURG, and she and her husband were excited to taste from the menu because the head chef is supposed to be AMAZING.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has two new members of its leadership staff. The Forest Service said David Farmer started in May as the new Deputy Forest Supervisor and Erica Taecker took over late last year as District Ranger of the Wenatchee River Ranger District. Prior to coming to Washington, Farmer...
Wenatchee - The Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Board of Directors has announced Manuel Navarro as the organization’s new CEO. Navarro replaces David Olson, who retired on January 31. Navarro has been serving as Interim CEO since that time. The search process began by soliciting input from CVCH leadership...
Anita Kuntz McDonald passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 2, 2022. If you’ve ever played golf with Anita McDonald then you know she ALWAYS found the positive in life’s most difficult situations including slicing the ball into the rough. She would say “But now we get to go look for it,” in her soft and cheerful voice.
SEATTLE - A couple from Kentucky tied the knot this weekend while riding a ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island. The Washington State Department of Transportation says Lara and Matt Wilder got married aboard the Wenatchee ferry on June 11. Lara first visited Seattle in 2007 and fell in love...
Jamie Brunner, a 2009 graduate of Chelan High School (third from left) and Dr. Faviola Barbosa (far right) of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, along with Dan Snipes of Corteva Agriscience (second from right), presented Chelan High School junior Macie Cowan with an award of $1,000 for her artwork submission to their annual contest. The art will be displayed in their annual calendar, framed, and auctioned off to an industry partner. Art teacher Damian Smith (far left) was also awarded a check for $150 to go toward art supplies for his classroom.
04:50 Unknown-injury Accident, Boyd and Henderson Rds., Chelan. 07:06 Disturbance, 216 W. Manson Rd., Starbuck’s, Chelan. 10:50 Theft, 322 W. Woodin Ave., Grandview, Chelan. 11:48 Burglary, 139 SR 150, A & J Mini Storage, Chelan. 12:15 Natural Disaster, 110 Monte Carlo Dr., Chelan. 12:46 Property, 108 N. Apple Blossom...
CHELAN - On Saturday, June 10, at 11:02 p.m. Chelan Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a drowning near the “Old Chelan Bridge”. Initial dispatch reported two individuals in the water, one of which made it to shore and the other was reported missing. Upon arrival, Chelan Fire...
The Wenatchee Pride Festival returns the Valley on Saturday. The annual event, which is staged by the group Wenatchee Pride, was scrapped the last two years due to the pandemic. Pride’s Volunteer & Events Coordinator, Ashley Peterson, says the timing of the event has an historical influence. “The mission...
MOSES LAKE - REC Silicon has entered into a memorandum of understanding with silicon metal company Ferroglobe for a raw material supply line. According to a press release, Ferroglobe will supply high-purity silicon metal from its plants in Alabama, Ohio and West Virginia for REC Silicon to make polysilicon at its Moses Lake plant. The Moses Lake facility is set to restart production at the end of 2023.
WENATCHEE — A man’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge. Wenatchee police were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. after a person living at a nearby homeless encampment reported the man’s body under the bridge. Police say the deceased man was...
QUINCY - Progress continues on the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan (QTEP). Movement on the impactful project was evident this week when Grant PUD staff presented their preferred routes for three new transmission lines to the ag-and-data hub city of Quincy on Tuesday. The proposed routes are a portion of the 10 projects that make up the QTEP. Grant PUD is spending $140 million on the package of electrical system upgrades. Utility officials say Quincy’s current demand for electricity can exceed 200 megawatts during the summer peak. QTEP will provide additional transmission capacity needed to reliably serve up to 650 megawatts of energy demand.
After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members were...
The Wenatchee City Pool has been temporarily closed. The shutdown was necessary after the pool’s main boiler failed Monday night. The component is essential for keeping the pool at safe operating temperatures. The city’s recreation and cultural services director, Dave Erickson, says the pool could reopen soon if Mother...
The northbound lanes of the Wenatchee River Bridge were shut down after a pickup crashed into the side rails of the bridge at the worst possible time Tuesday. The closure at 4:30 p.m. backed up traffic for miles. Wenatchee police said a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 being driven by a...
WENATCHEE – A lot has changed since 2020, but customer-owners remain steadfast in their satisfaction with service and communication from Chelan PUD. About 89 percent of survey participants said they were satisfied to very satisfied with Chelan PUD overall. That’s increase from 86 percent in 2020. The margin of error is +/-4% with a confidence level of 95%.
