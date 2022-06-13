ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entiat, WA

No track, no problem, Entiat sends athletes to state tourneys

lakechelanmirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy Erika Ward The Entiat boys...

www.lakechelanmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crosscut

NW cherry crop this year may be the smallest in nearly a decade

This year, there aren’t many cherries to harvest at Tonnemaker Hill Farm in Royal City, a small town about 20 miles east of the Columbia River in Central Washington. Snowy and cold conditions in April caused the farm to lose 98% of its cherry crop, which makes up a sizable portion of the 126-acre orchard. That means fewer cherries to sell at the farmers markets in Seattle, Eastern Washington and Idaho.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Have You Been to This Gorgeous ROOFTOP BAR in Ellensburg Washington?

Have You Been to This Gorgeous ROOFTOP BAR in Ellensburg Washington?. I went to a luncheon today and was lucky enough that my friend, Erika Massett, asked me to sit at her table. We chit chatted on caught up on our lives for the past couple of "COVID Years" and what we were up to in our current lives. During the course of our lunch, she told me that she was excited to go a rooftop bar tonight. I was like, "Hold up, there's a rooftop bar in YAKIMA?! I haven't heard about that before." Erika told me that the new rooftop bar was in ELLENSBURG, and she and her husband were excited to taste from the menu because the head chef is supposed to be AMAZING.
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Entiat, WA
City
Cashmere, WA
Cashmere, WA
Sports
lakechelanmirror.com

Manuel Navarro named new CEO of Columbia Valley Community Health

Wenatchee - The Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Board of Directors has announced Manuel Navarro as the organization’s new CEO. Navarro replaces David Olson, who retired on January 31. Navarro has been serving as Interim CEO since that time. The search process began by soliciting input from CVCH leadership...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Anita Kuntz McDonald

Anita Kuntz McDonald passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 2, 2022. If you’ve ever played golf with Anita McDonald then you know she ALWAYS found the positive in life’s most difficult situations including slicing the ball into the rough. She would say “But now we get to go look for it,” in her soft and cheerful voice.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys
lakechelanmirror.com

Cowan receives $1,000 for art submission

Jamie Brunner, a 2009 graduate of Chelan High School (third from left) and Dr. Faviola Barbosa (far right) of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, along with Dan Snipes of Corteva Agriscience (second from right), presented Chelan High School junior Macie Cowan with an award of $1,000 for her artwork submission to their annual contest. The art will be displayed in their annual calendar, framed, and auctioned off to an industry partner. Art teacher Damian Smith (far left) was also awarded a check for $150 to go toward art supplies for his classroom.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Chelan Pride Celebration

By RuthEdna Keys/LCM The Chelan Pride Celebration was held on June 1, in Chelan Riverwalk Park. There was lots of family fun, with vendors, music, food and games for the children.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

One rescued from Lake Chelan

CHELAN - On Saturday, June 10, at 11:02 p.m. Chelan Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a drowning near the “Old Chelan Bridge”. Initial dispatch reported two individuals in the water, one of which made it to shore and the other was reported missing. Upon arrival, Chelan Fire...
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kpq.com

Pride Festival Returns to Wenatchee Valley

The Wenatchee Pride Festival returns the Valley on Saturday. The annual event, which is staged by the group Wenatchee Pride, was scrapped the last two years due to the pandemic. Pride’s Volunteer & Events Coordinator, Ashley Peterson, says the timing of the event has an historical influence. “The mission...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake REC Silicon enters into agreement with U.S silicon supplier as plant gears up for 2023 reopening

MOSES LAKE - REC Silicon has entered into a memorandum of understanding with silicon metal company Ferroglobe for a raw material supply line. According to a press release, Ferroglobe will supply high-purity silicon metal from its plants in Alabama, Ohio and West Virginia for REC Silicon to make polysilicon at its Moses Lake plant. The Moses Lake facility is set to restart production at the end of 2023.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Body recovered Sunday afternoon under the Wenatchee River Bridge

WENATCHEE — A man’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge. Wenatchee police were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. after a person living at a nearby homeless encampment reported the man’s body under the bridge. Police say the deceased man was...
ifiberone.com

Grant PUD proposes three new transmission line routes to city of Quincy, will improve electrical capacity and reliability

QUINCY - Progress continues on the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan (QTEP). Movement on the impactful project was evident this week when Grant PUD staff presented their preferred routes for three new transmission lines to the ag-and-data hub city of Quincy on Tuesday. The proposed routes are a portion of the 10 projects that make up the QTEP. Grant PUD is spending $140 million on the package of electrical system upgrades. Utility officials say Quincy’s current demand for electricity can exceed 200 megawatts during the summer peak. QTEP will provide additional transmission capacity needed to reliably serve up to 650 megawatts of energy demand.
QUINCY, WA
q13fox.com

5 Washington men among 31 arrested near Idaho Pride event

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members were...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Pool Closes for Emergency Repairs

The Wenatchee City Pool has been temporarily closed. The shutdown was necessary after the pool’s main boiler failed Monday night. The component is essential for keeping the pool at safe operating temperatures. The city’s recreation and cultural services director, Dave Erickson, says the pool could reopen soon if Mother...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Customer-owners give Chelan PUD high marks for reliability, customer service

WENATCHEE – A lot has changed since 2020, but customer-owners remain steadfast in their satisfaction with service and communication from Chelan PUD. About 89 percent of survey participants said they were satisfied to very satisfied with Chelan PUD overall. That’s increase from 86 percent in 2020. The margin of error is +/-4% with a confidence level of 95%.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy