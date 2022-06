The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the Little Studio on the Mesa at 113 Longview Dr. in White Rock. Artist/Owner Joanne Kozuchowski officially cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and Chamber Director Ryn Herrmann and Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation Executive Director Lauren McDaniel. Last fall Kozuchowski participated in the Los Alamos Retail Accelerator program. After completing a seven-week training and planning course, she moved on to the pop-up retail space where she had the opportunity to test-drive her business concept in the Los Alamos market. After a successful six-week trial, Kozuchowski purchased her retail space in White Rock.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO