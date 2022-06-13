MPD: Victim, person of interest in far east side homicide had ‘domestic relationship’

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got an assist from the Platteville Police Department and K9 Riggs with the apprehension of a wanted felon, 28 year old Larry Davidson Jr. of Rewey. Around 2pm Friday, Platteville officers were at a residence on North Water Street attempting to arrest Davidson on 5 Felony warrants from Iowa County and 4 extraditable Felony warrants from Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Davidson had fled to the basement of the building and attempted to hide in a crawl space under the building. Davidson refused to come out or listen to an officer’s commands. There was approximately a half hour standoff between Davidson and the officers. K9 Riggs was requested and deployed to the scene. Once K9 Riggs arrived and the K9 handler announced orders, Davidson surrendered to the Platteville Police Officers. Davidson was then arrested on multiple warrants as well as resisting arrest. Davidson was taken to the Grant County Jail. No one was injured during the incident.

