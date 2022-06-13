ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD: Victim, person of interest in far east side homicide had ‘domestic relationship’

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police say the 23-year-old victim of a weekend homicide and the person of interest taken into custody in connection with his death had a child together. Law enforcement officials first responded to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive around 5:30 a.m. for an...

www.x1071.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Large police presence at Madison movie theater after 5 people run from nearby stolen car crash

MADISON, Wis. — Numerous police officers responded to a movie theater on Madison’s west side Wednesday night. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least a dozen police vehicles at the Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive. The Madison Police Department did not immediately have details to provide about the incident, but did report overnight...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat. The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

5 arrested after fleeing rollover Beltline wreck near movie theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people were taken into custody after they allegedly fled from a rollover wreck in the western lanes of the Beltline on Madison’s west side. According to a Madison Police Dept. update the individuals took off from crash scene, near the Mineral Point Road interchange, not far from the Marcus Point Cinema. The police department’s report indicated that they ran toward an area business.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Police Identify Car Of Interest in Burglary

The Dodgeville Police Department has identified a car of interest in a May burglary. A report says a Dodgeville home was burglarized on May 24th. The suspect broke into the home and stole a large amount of money, jewelry and coins. Of the missing coins, four are Austrian coins from 1915. Some have holes in the center and some do not. The car of interest is a white 1994 or 1995 Saturn SL2. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Dodgeville Police Department at 608-935-3238.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison homicide victim, suspect in domestic relationship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in Madison over the weekend, the police department reported. In an update Monday, MPD indicated the woman was in custody, but the department did not release her name at this time because it has not referred any allegations against her related to the homicide.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon High School graduate has been identified as the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead June 8 near Oregon in Dane County. The sudden loss of the Ashwaubenon High School graduate is being mourned by...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating Thursday evening shooting on Madison’s east side, unsure if victim was targeted

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are trying to figure out whether a man was targeted in a shooting on the city’s east side late last week. In an incident report Monday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said the 23-year-old man reported being shot while heading to a gas station near Darbo Drive and North Marquette Street on Thursday. Two bystanders saw the victim and took him to a hospital shortly after 5:30 p.m.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy police presence reported outside west Madison movie theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence has formed Wednesday evening outside of a movie theater on Madison’s west side. Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the Marcus Point Cinema on the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive. At least 18 squad cars were observed driving around...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grant Co. K-9 assists with standoff, arrest of wanted suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County K-9 officer assisted with the arrest of a wanted suspect Friday afternoon following a stand-off with authorities. Platteville Police Department officers were attempting to arrest a suspect around 2 p.m. on the 100 block of North Water Street who was wanted on nine felony warrants- five out of Iowa County and four out of Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Sheriff Office needs tips after rifle shots hit home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have fired the bullets that pierced a home in the Town of Bristol on Friday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two rifle rounds struck the house near Happy Valley Road shortly before 1 p.m. that day. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
BRISTOL, WI
x1071.com

K9 Riggs Helps Nab Felon

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got an assist from the Platteville Police Department and K9 Riggs with the apprehension of a wanted felon, 28 year old Larry Davidson Jr. of Rewey. Around 2pm Friday, Platteville officers were at a residence on North Water Street attempting to arrest Davidson on 5 Felony warrants from Iowa County and 4 extraditable Felony warrants from Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Davidson had fled to the basement of the building and attempted to hide in a crawl space under the building. Davidson refused to come out or listen to an officer’s commands. There was approximately a half hour standoff between Davidson and the officers. K9 Riggs was requested and deployed to the scene. Once K9 Riggs arrived and the K9 handler announced orders, Davidson surrendered to the Platteville Police Officers. Davidson was then arrested on multiple warrants as well as resisting arrest. Davidson was taken to the Grant County Jail. No one was injured during the incident.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Man Arrested For OWI Following Hit and Run Crash

Darlington Police arrested 64 year old Arnulfo Solano-Hernandez of Darlington Sunday around 8:35pm for OWI following an investigation of a hit and run traffic crash on Wells Street. Solando-Hernandez was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and for failure to notify police of an accident.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Sauk County Woman Sentenced For Dealing Meth

A Sauk County woman was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Department of Justice officials say 45 year old Tonia Greenwood of North Freedom worked with three other people to sell drugs. Greenwood allegedly received multiple packages of meth from a man in Arizona between January 2019 and May 2020. Officials say she had packages sent to friends and neighbors who didn’t know what was inside. A report says that Greenwood allegedly kept some of the meth for herself, and sold some of it around Sauk County. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday. Her prison sentence is followed by five years of supervised release. The three other people involved in the operation also pleaded guilty.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WIFR

Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County will finally be identified Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. A statement is planned for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators plan to release the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested after allegedly brandishing kitchen knife during argument

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly brandished a kitchen knife during an argument. Police were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way just after 11 p.m. A 29-year-old man was reportedly arguing with someone who he knew at an apartment building. During the dispute, the man allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife from a neighbor’s apartment and threatened the other person with it.
MADISON, WI

