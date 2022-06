MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes were shut down Tuesday afternoon on US 51 northbound near DeForest after a pavement buckle, officials say. The report of a pavement buckle was indicated around 4:40 p.m. on US 51 northbound at WIS 19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert. By 7:05 p.m., the roadway was clear and traffic was allowed to flow through the highway again.

