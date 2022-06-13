ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

PHOTOS: Severe storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A severe storm system caused significant damage across parts of Dane County and...

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
OAKDALE, WI
x1071.com

MG&E continuing to restore power after Monday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Gas & Electric is still trying to restore power to more than 1,000 customers after Monday’s storm knocked out power to more than 24,000 in the Madison area. In the wake of unique damage, the likes of which MG&E has not seen in decades,...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Storms cause hundreds of additional outages throughout Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A second storm system caused hundreds of additional power outages — and headaches — for Madison-area residents Wednesday evening as utility crews continued working on restoring power for hundreds who’ve been in the dark since Monday. As of 7 p.m., Madison Gas and...
MADISON, WI
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Massive Storm Leave Over 17,000 Madison Residents Without Power

Yesterday’s severe weather left over 17,000 people in the city of Madison without power, and saw over 300 trees blown down, many blocking roads and sidewalks. One of the largest instances of damage yesterday happened on the city’s east side, when an apartment building near the Dane County Airport had part of its roof blown off during the storm. City officials say that the roof had been redone a few years prior, and had been inspected by the city at the time.
MADISON, WI
Mauston mayor declares disaster after Wednesday tornado, storms

MAUSTON, Wis. — In a declaration, Wednesday night mayor Dennis Nielsen said the city had exhausted all of its available resources in the cleanup effort following a tornado and severe storms. This now allows the Wisconsin Emergency Management to step in on behalf of the state to provide help...
MAUSTON, WI
Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Over 22,000 Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin

OAKDALE, Wis. — Over 22,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power as storms move through Wisconsin. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, nearly 4,000 customers in Columbia County are without power. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple roads are impassible. Over 1,100 customers are without...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
How to prepare for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe weather looking likely tonight, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after the storms to keep you as safe as possible. Before the storm is the time to make any preparations you need. That could be mean moving your yard furniture or putting your car into the garage. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case your lose power. This is also the time to stash flashlights, extra batteries, and phone chargers your storm shelter. It’s also a good idea to have something to protect your head like a sports helmet or pillow, and a pair of shoes in case damage occurs during the storm.
MADISON, WI
Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat. The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madisonians hit beaches, pools, splash pads as heat continues

MADISON, Wis. — As temperatures soared into the 90s for the second consecutive day Wednesday, Madison residents hit the pools and the lakes to try to beat the heat. From James Madison Park where swimmers jumped into the cool waters of Lake Mendota to the Elver Park Splash Pad on the city’s west side, Madisonians soaked up some sun ahead of expected severe weather later in the day.
MADISON, WI
MGE: Severe weather could bring more outages to the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews shared an update early Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses. As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, about 1,630 people are still without service. Crews are working to...
Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those were some of the scenes early Monday afternoon as heavy storms rolled through the region. A preliminary NWS report confirmed “numerous trees and powerlines” were toppled by the severe weather. The agency also relayed hearing of people on the eighth floor of a building seeing debris flying past their windows.
MADISON, WI
Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder.
BARABOO, WI
Power out for tens of thousands across southern Wisconsin following severe storms

MADISON, Wis. — Tens of thousands of customers lost power Monday after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin. As of 6:05 p.m., nearly 11,800 Madison Gas and Electric customers were without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E says it is unable to estimate when power will be restored.
MADISON, WI

