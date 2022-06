The Boxing Day fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.The Premier League gets under way earlier than ever this season to accommodate the Qatar World Cup, with the first match taking place on 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park. The season breaks after the weekend of 12 November, one week ahead of the tournament in Qatar, and returns on 26 December, eight days after the World Cup final.Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will face Liverpool on Boxing Day in one of the standout fixtures. Liverpool will travel to Villa Park to take on Gerrard’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO