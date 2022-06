Join us for the 2022 Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique on Saturday, June 18, where the streets of Laguna Beach fills with laughter and joy. This years’ event will be celebrating the Fête de la Musique’s 15th annual anniversary, and of course the start to a beautiful summer. The Fête de la Musique is an international event, taking place in about 1,000 cities around the world.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO