Wyze Lock Bolt Review

By John R. Delaney
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-end smart locks can be pricey, but the stylish and affordable Wyze Lock Bolt ($69.99) might be all you need. This lock uses Bluetooth (instead of Wi-Fi) to connect to your phone and supports several unlock methods—among them, a fingerprint reader, a backlit keypad, and a mobile app. It offers an...

Related
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Want Samsung's Super-Sized Galaxy S22 Ultra? It's on Sale Now

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a top seller in February, but if its super-sized price tag was too much for you, you can grab the phone at a discount on Amazon right now. Featuring all the hallmarks of Samsung's now-defunct Note lineup—big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, built-in S Pen stylus—the new model is available in several configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage(Opens in a new window) and 12GB RAM with 256GB(Opens in a new window) or 512GB(Opens in a new window) of storage. And they're all on sale now for upwards of 23% off the sticker price.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets by up to 45 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Fire HD tablets are on sale at the second-lowest prices we've...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to install a Ring video doorbell

Installing a Ring video doorbell is one of the easiest smart home upgrades to tackle (with the possible exception of screwing in a smart lightbulb). Made up of a motion-activated camera with a microphone and speaker, a Ring video doorbell will send alerts to your smartphone and smart speakers to tell you when there’s someone at your door so you can see and talk to them. This is handy for making sure you don’t miss a visitor as well as for keeping an eye on packages if you’re not home.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for June 2022

If you’re on the search for some great video doorbell deals, Ring has a great model lineup that’s seeing some discounts right now. The Ring Video Doorbell 4, the latest model form Amazon-owned Ring, is rarely discounted because of its high demand, but we continue to keep our eye out for discounts. However, several of Ring’s other models are currently seeing great discounts, including the Ring Doorbell 3, which is just about all anybody might really need in a video doorbell. But there are plenty of the best video doorbells to choose from, and plenty of great discounts available, so read onward for all of the details you’ll need when it comes to taking home a Ring Video Doorbell at a discount today.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

IOGear Kaliber Gaming Hver Stealth Keyboard Review

IOGear's Kaliber Gaming Hver Stealth Keyboard ($49.95) would be almost impossible to identify without the logo in its top-right corner. It looks generically identical to pretty much every other gaming keyboard on the market—black with RGB backlighting and multiple functions assigned to almost every non-alphanumeric key. On the plus side, let's repeat the price: $49.95, for many of the same features you'll find on much costlier keyboards from better-known manufacturers. If only the Kaliber's typing experience and software were better, it'd be a slam-dunk budget buy. As is, it's merely a passable one.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Set Default Printer in Windows 10 and 11

It’s all well and good until you work with a single printer in Windows 10/11, as it’s the only option for the default printer. However, it can be tedious and even annoying when you are working with multiple printers and need to switch among them each time you want to print. To solve this issue, you can set one of your preferred printers as the default one.
notebookcheck.net

Zepp E smartwatch with either round or square AMOLED displays launches in India

For a smartwatch that launched back in 2020 (back when its OEM was called Huami rather than Zepp Health), the Zepp E has done a great job of keeping up in terms of specs and hardware. It has a 3D-curved AMOLED display that can show blood oxygen levels as well as heart-rate data, and can assess sleep quality in terms of sleep stage.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10T to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

We have heard a number of rumors about the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and now we have some more details on the device. According to a recent report, the new OnePlus 10 T will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. The handset is rumored to...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The OnePlus 10T just keeps sounding weirder

The OnePlus 10T is a baffling phone. This rumored handset is apparently higher end than the OnePlus 10 Pro in some ways and lower end in others, and the latest leak suggests its specs really are all over the place. According to Digital Chat Station – a leaker with a...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

LG’s tall DualUp monitor is now available for $699

One of the boldest product announcements at CES 2022 was LG’s DualUp monitor, which is now available for $699. That’s pricey but somehow less expensive than some of us were expecting it to cost. Instead of doubling the width of a monitor, as most display makers have tried...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Raven Select Document Scanner Review

It may not sound particularly glamorous, but the market for midrange sheetfed document scanners is a hotbed of competition. In January of last year, for instance, two scanners in this category—the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 and the Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W—not only both claimed Editors' Choice awards, but both scored 4.5 stars in our review ratings, as close to a perfect 5 as you can get. Today's Raven Select Document Scanner settles for 4 stars, since it lacks networking and some other connectivity options, but it costs only $298.85 while the Fujitsu and Epson are about $500 apiece. If your home-based or small office doesn't need their extra features, the Raven Select is fast, accurate, and a great value.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AUN ET50S projector released with 150-in image and Android OS

AUN has released a new projector for home cinema, the ET50S. The device has 1080p Full HD resolution and a maximum brightness of 6,000 ANSI lm from its LED light source. With a 1.3:1 throw ratio, the gadget can project images up to 150-in wide from a distance of 4.3 m (~14.1 ft).
RETAIL
TechRadar

Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 review

The Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 finesses the concept to deliver a turntable that’s way more convenient than the norm, and one that’s able to hold its head high in pure performance terms too. $1,999. (opens in new tab) at World Wide Stereo (opens in new tab) Check...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Poco F4 GT smartphone teardown (Video)

The new Poco F4 GT smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new teardown video. The video below from PBKreviews gives us a look at the new Poco F4 GT smartphone and how the device is put together, let’s find out more details about the device.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Sony Bravia XR 65-Inch Class A95K OLED TV Review

The OLED TV market is becoming more crowded now that Samsung has stepped into the field with its S95B model, but that hasn’t slowed down Sony. Its latest flagship OLED TV, the Sony Bravia XR A95K ($3,999.99 for the 65-inch version we tested), boasts a quantum dot layer that enables an impressively wide color range; a Google TV interface that supports Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and hands-free Google Assistant; and behind-the-panel actuators that drive powerful, crisp sound. It has the same ambient light sensitivity problem as the S95B, however, and lacks that model’s color precision and accuracy, but the A95K’s interface is richer in features and much less frustrating than Samsung’s smart TV platform. The LG C2, meanwhile, offers both fantastic contrast with visually perfect black levels and nearly ideal color for much less than the A95K ($2,499.99 for the 65-inch C2), which is why it remains our Editors’ Choice winner.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 Review: Affordable yet powerful

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 is a lightweight machine that offers portability, speed, and power all at an affordable price, making it a great option for students, as well as for on-the-go business professionals. Overall. Fast and affordable. Lightweight and portable. Anti-glare screen with webcam privacy shutter. Long battery...
ELECTRONICS

