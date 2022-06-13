ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Final results show Daniel Nguyen winning House District 38 race

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The 28-vote margin falls just short of qualifying for a recount; Nguyen will face Firmin in the general election

This story was updated from its original version.

Nearly one month after the initial results showed an extremely close House District 38 Democratic Party primary election race, Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen has emerged victorious over Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta by a 28-vote margin.

According to results that Clackamas County said were final Monday, June 13, Nguyen had 6,845 votes while Gupta had 6,817 votes — which amounts to a 50% to 49.8% margin of victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqjZO_0g9joMdk00

"After a very long wait, we learned this evening that I have won the Democratic primary in Oregon's House District 38. A huge thank you to all our supporters and our team, and especially to my family and friends - You made this possible! Thank you also to Neelam Gupta, who ran a great race and will continue to enrich our community through her work and service on the Lake Oswego School Board," Nguyen wrote on Facebook.

The race was close, but not quite close enough to garner a recount. State law requires a .2% margin to qualify for an automatic recount, and Gupta was one vote shy of reaching that threshold.

Gupta held an early lead based on Multnomah County tallies, but Nguyen eclipsed her after more Clackamas County votes were counted. Clackamas County finalized vote tallies very slowly due to defective ballot bar codes and general dysfunction. HD 38 covers Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County.

Gupta congratulated Nguyen for the win and noted that they share many of the same values. She added that she would continue to advocate for her community on the school board or any role she's entrusted with in the future.

"I will continue to advocate for expanded health care access, support for educators and students and reproductive freedoms for all Oregonians," Gupta said.

With the victory, Nguyen will face Republican Alistair Firmin in the November general election.

A previous version of this story included incorrect information about the need for a recount.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Nguyen wins House District 38 race

The .2% margin disqualifies the race for an automatic recount, according to state rules. Nearly one month after the initial results showed an extremely close House District 38 Democratic Party primary election race, Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen appears to have emerged victorious over Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta by a 28-vote margin. According to results that Clackamas County said were final Monday, June 13, Nguyen has 6,845 votes while Gupta has 6,817 votes — which amounts to a 50% to 49.8% margin of victory. However, Nguyen's advantage falls within the .2% threshold to qualify for an automatic recount. Gupta held an early lead based on Multnomah County tallies, but Nguyen eclipsed her after more Clackamas County votes were counted. Clackamas County finalized vote tallies very slowly due to defective ballot bar codes and general dysfunction. HD 38 covers Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County. The winner of this race will face Republican Alistair Firmin in the November general election. {loadposition sub-article-01}
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portlanders to vote on new form of government

Three proposals for changing the size, duties and manner of electing the City Council are referred to the Nov. 8 ballot.Portland voters will decide whether to change the city's form of government at the Nov. 8 general election. The Portland Charter Commission referred three proposed changes to the City Charter during a Tuesday, June 14, hearing. Seventeen of the 20 members approved the changes. Portland is the only major city in the United States where the City Council is elected citywide and its members both propose legislation and oversee bureaus assigned by the mayor without a professional manager. The three...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Tim Rippe to seek open mayor seat in Forest Grove

Two city councilors so far are vying to succeed longtime Mayor Pete Truax, who isn't running for re-election.Another Forest Grove city councilor says he'll run for mayor. Tim Rippe told Pamplin Media Group on Tuesday, June 14, that he plans to file for the position. He joins Malynda Wenzl, Forest Grove City Council president, in the race after Wenzl said last week she would run for mayor. The mayor's race is wide-open this fall due to the retirement of longtime incumbent Pete Truax. Rippe was first elected to the Forest Grove City Council in 2016. He won re-election in 2020...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Charter Commission to vote on reforms Tuesday evening

If approved the City Charter changes will be referred to the Nov. 8 general election ballot.For months, the Portland Charter Commission has gathered information, held meetings, asked and answered questions, and moved along the process for significantly changing the city's form of government. Now they will take the final vote on Tuesday, June 14. If it is approved, the Portland voters will have their say on whether to change the City Charter at the Nov. 8 general election. Portland is the only major city in the county with a City Council that is elected citywide and whose members both propose...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Much of Multnomah City budget for homeless

Commission approves increased spending for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County board passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing: which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into housing permanently....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Nguyen
Lake Oswego Review

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County garbage fee increase to take effect July 1

Rates to rise by up to $1.35 monthly based on service level and location in urban or rural areasMonthly garbage collection fees in unincorporated areas of Clackamas County will increase July 1 after results from an annual staff review found that a number of cost drivers are negatively impacting the efficiency of status-quo services. County commissioners on Wednesday, June 15, approved monthly fee increases between 25 cents and $1.35 for residential and commercial solid-waste collection, as recommended by the county's Solid Waste Commission. The Solid Waste Commission approved the recommendation on May 12 after reviewing results from a 2022 analysis...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#House#Democratic Party
Portland Tribune

Providence Milwaukie union nurses receive City Council support

St. Vincent reaches a tentative agreement on June 3, and Willamette Falls employees also have authorized a strike.Declaring union nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital "essential for the health, safety and well-being of our community," Milwaukie's City Council passed a resolution supporting 239 employees at Providence Milwaukie in their ongoing contract negotiations with hospital administration. "Nurses are the heart and soul of our communities' health care. Without them, health care would come to a screeching halt," said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba. "I'm standing with (Oregon Nurses Association) nurses at Providence Milwaukie to put people before profits. During the pandemic, we all...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland School District strengthens weapons ban

District is the latest to restrict concealed handguns on school property following spate of mass shootingsAs school districts in Oregon are reconsidering their weapons policies amid a wave of mass shootings, Portland Public Schools shored up its own rules to be more restrictive. The district is among several that will now prohibit all guns on school properties, even for those with permits to carry concealed weapons. PPS already prohibits concealed weapons on its school properties, but a revision in the district's weapons, explosives and fire bombs policy now prohibits anyone from bringing a gun, except for law...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lake Oswego Review

92-year-old woman, 499 others, sworn in as US citizens

New Americans swear oaths at Oregon Convention Center, as gov't tries to make dent in backlog of future citizens.Five hundred immigrants were sworn in as new US citizens on Thursday, June 16, including one 92-year-old woman from Ukraine. The naturalization ceremony, held at the Oregon Convention center, also had room on the bleachers for 1,200 friends and family. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services aims to hold four such ceremonies this year to move the backlog of swearing ins that was caused by COVID-19. The USCIS office in the Pearl District can only handle 50 at a time....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Citizen Olga: 92-year-old swears off foreign princes and potentates

500 new US citizens minted before lunch at the Oregon Convention Center, including a grandma from Ukraine Five hundred immigrants were sworn in as new US citizens on Thursday, June 16, including one 92-year-old woman from Ukraine. The naturalization ceremony, held at the Oregon Convention center, also had room on the bleachers for 1,200 friends and family. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services aims to hold four such ceremonies this year to move the backlog of swearing ins that was caused by COVID-19. The USCIS office in the Pearl District can only handle 50 at a time. Attendees...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Not all public employees get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water workers formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's City Hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. Oak Lodge Water employees formally encouraged the district to follow most...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy