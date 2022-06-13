Final results show Daniel Nguyen winning House District 38 race

The 28-vote margin falls just short of qualifying for a recount; Nguyen will face Firmin in the general election

This story was updated from its original version.

Nearly one month after the initial results showed an extremely close House District 38 Democratic Party primary election race, Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen has emerged victorious over Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta by a 28-vote margin.

According to results that Clackamas County said were final Monday, June 13, Nguyen had 6,845 votes while Gupta had 6,817 votes — which amounts to a 50% to 49.8% margin of victory.

"After a very long wait, we learned this evening that I have won the Democratic primary in Oregon's House District 38. A huge thank you to all our supporters and our team, and especially to my family and friends - You made this possible! Thank you also to Neelam Gupta, who ran a great race and will continue to enrich our community through her work and service on the Lake Oswego School Board," Nguyen wrote on Facebook.

The race was close, but not quite close enough to garner a recount. State law requires a .2% margin to qualify for an automatic recount, and Gupta was one vote shy of reaching that threshold.

Gupta held an early lead based on Multnomah County tallies, but Nguyen eclipsed her after more Clackamas County votes were counted. Clackamas County finalized vote tallies very slowly due to defective ballot bar codes and general dysfunction. HD 38 covers Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County.

Gupta congratulated Nguyen for the win and noted that they share many of the same values. She added that she would continue to advocate for her community on the school board or any role she's entrusted with in the future.

"I will continue to advocate for expanded health care access, support for educators and students and reproductive freedoms for all Oregonians," Gupta said.

With the victory, Nguyen will face Republican Alistair Firmin in the November general election.

A previous version of this story included incorrect information about the need for a recount.

