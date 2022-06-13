Man Struck by Train in Anna Saturday

(Madison County) A 15-year-old Fredericktown man was sent to the hospital after driving off of County Road 535 in Madison County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says the juvenile was driving southbound in a 1998 Honda ATV in Roselle when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock, ejecting the teenager from the ATV. He received moderate injuries and was taken to Madison County Medical Center by personal conveyance. The accident occurred around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO