Missing Anna Man Found Saturday

 3 days ago

ANNA – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man...

Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
Marion man arrested in Carbondale on gun charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was arrested in Carbondale on gun charges. Darius F. Estes, 34, of Marion, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual offender. According to Carbondale police, they responded...
RAW VIDEO: Helicopter landing on Rte. 3

The heat wave is expected to put pressure on power grids. That's why the city of Jackson is urging resident to minimize electric consumption during peak usage. The sweltering heat can also be a problem on the streets. Pavement on several roads in Cape GIrardeau have already buckled. City of...
Victims In Graves County Fatal Collision Identified

Murray, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash which also seriously injured a driver. An SUV collided with the back of a fertilizer truck driven by a man from Hazel. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and airlifted to a Nashville area hospital and the passenger died at a local hospital.
Jackson County indictments, sentences announced

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a Carbondale man on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Jackson County State’s Attorney reports the indictment against 45-year-old Kevin Mack results from an incident in Carbondale on January 8, 2020. Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 felony. If convicted,...
Miss Illinois crowned in Marion

A Chicago contestant was crowned as this year's Miss Illinois Saturday night at the Marion Civic Center. Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones, won the title and will represent the state in the Miss America Scholarship competition in December. The runner-up was Miss River Valley, McKenna Vereeke, and second runner-up...
IDPH: Five local counties at "high risk" for COVID-19 spread

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Five local Southern Illinois counties are at a "high risk" for spread of COVID-19, according to IDPH. Those counties include Franklin, Williamson, Jackson, Johnson, and Massac. Residents within those counties are advised to... • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in...
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for southern Illinois

The daytime temperature may reach 100 degrees this week as excessive heat covers the region. The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the last time we reached the 100-degree mark in Carbondale was back in July 2012. It's June 2016 for both Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Forecasters say several...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair announced its grandstand lineup. The fair kicks off September 10-17 at the fairgrounds. The 2022 theme is “No Time like Fair Time.”. According to fair organizers, it will feature national acts including Christian artist “Cain” on Sept. 13, “The Steel...
A Carbondale restaurant is closing its doors for good

A Carbondale restaurant is becoming a victim of the pandemic. Keepers Quarters will be closing its doors permanently in the near future. The owners posted on the businesses' Facebook page -- just like many establishments since 2020 -- the opening, closing, switching gears and maneuvering back and forth to stay relevant to the happenings of the pandemic, staffing and inflation, have all taken quite a toll on the entire industry -- including theirs.
