Pacific Conference baseball all-stars announced

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO