Warren, OR

Learn basic golf skills at upcoming camp in Warren

By Scott Keith
 4 days ago

A golf camp where you can learn the fundamentals of the sport will be offered July 11-14 at Grace Baptist Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkxqg_0g9jbydN00

With the idea that anybody can take up the sport of golfing, Dave Lawrence, boys golf coach at St. Helens High School, is announcing a golf camp that will take place in mid-summer with the help of the St. Helens School District and the city's parks and recreation department.

The camp takes place 1 to 4 p.m. July 11 through July 14 at the golf practice range next to Grace Baptist Church. The church, where the St. Helens High golf teams practice, is located at 58690 Ross Road in Warren.

Lawrence said the camp will teach the basics and fundamentals of golf. He hasn't announced age limits or brackets at this point.

"We're going to be focusing on safety, obviously, because we have sticks and golf balls," he said. "We're basically going to start with the very fundamentals. We'll have some high school kids from our boys and girls high school teams helping out."

Jared Phillips, girls golf coach at St. Helens High School, will head up the July event. Phillips was once head football coach for the Lions.

"The rest of us will be helping out," Lawrence said. "Jared had a really good system going last year. It was very entertaining for the kids."

The golf camp has been talking with First Tee, which is a youth development organization.

"They're talking about doing a clinic here also, and that would be on July 28, but that's tentative at this point," Lawrence said. "We'll probably know more when we have our clinic."

Lawrence, predictably, is bullish on golf, saying the sport is open to all ages.

"It's a great life game," he said. "You can play the game from when you are 4 years old until you're up in your 80s."

Lawrence continued, "Anybody can play the game. I have been out here at our practice range and a lot of people have come out here in their 50s and 60s, just starting the game. They can take some lessons from pros that will help them out."

Just because you're getting up in age doesn't mean you can't learn a new sport.

"Gosh, I played with my dad for 40 years," Lawrence said. "He was in his 80s when he quit playing. I was eight years old when I started."

Lawrence said, "It's a game you can play with your aunts, your uncles, your grandparents, your parents, your siblings, your friends. All ages. You just go out there and you play against the course. It's yourself against the course."

You can learn life skills through golf, too, Lawrence says.

"We really, in our high school program, try to promote integrity," he said, noting that, in golf, you can run into obstacles.

"You have to continue battling through that, and that's life," Lawrence added. "There are a lot of life skills that we can learn from the game."

While golf, and its challenges, can be tough, you can always enjoy your surroundings on a warm, summer day.

"You can still enjoy just the scenery," Lawrence said, adding, "Remember the good holes. Remember the good shots."

If you would like more information on signing up, visit the website.

Golf Course#Golfing#Grace Baptist Church#St Helens High School#Lions#First Tee
