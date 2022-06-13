Everett sweeps Hillsboro...again

The visiting AquaSox win all six of the series' games and extend their win streak over the Hops to 11.

The Everett AquaSox have the Hops' number.

After taking all five from Hillsboro three weeks ago in Everett, the visiting Sox did one better this past week, taking all six from the home Hops and extending the club's losing streak to eight games.

Hillsboro used a lethal combination of cold bats and equally chilly pitching to lose by a combined score of 34-12.

The Hops batted just .176 and Hillsboro pitchers issued the visitors 44 walks over the series' six games.

Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison thought the week was a combination of a number of things, but pointed to timing and individual struggles as a perfect storm in the wake of what could only be described as a very bad week.

"Two things you can take from this series is that offensively we didn't do much, and we definitely walked a lot more people than we usually do," Harrison said. "But also a lot of our guys are still trying to figure out who they are as professionals and a lot of them have never really been punched in the mouth. I tell these guys that it's all a learning experience, but everybody is going through something, you just have to find a way to battle through it."

Harrison gave much of the credit to Everett for their dominance as well, citing timing as attributable to his point.

The season is three months old now and the skipper said it's usually at about this point that hitters tend to heat up. Warmer temperatures, facility and opponent familiarity, along with team cohesiveness are all factors this time of year, and Harrison said he believes all of those things are in play when it comes to an AquaSox team that's experienced limited turmoil thus far this season.

"With that kind of familiarity you get that camaraderie in the clubhouse," Harrison said. "You can feel that energy in the game and that was noticeable in their effort. They're playing for each other and they got that thing rolling last week."

It wasn't all bad for the Hops last week, as outfielder Neyfy Castillo got things back on track.

After spending the month of May on the sidelines due to injury, the 21-year-old returned this past week and led the team offensively, going 6-for-16 with a home run, double, and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.037. Harrison said it was fun to see the second-year player get things going, and that he hoped that could be the catalyst for things picking up this coming week.

"He definitely showed some good signs and I think he's going to be an asset for us for sure," Harrison said. "Hopefully he can continue to bring good energy because he can be a positive force on our team."

Reliver Kyle Backhus too was a bright spot for the team, appearing in two games and throwing three shutout innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out four. It's been nearly a month since the 24-year-old from Sam Houston State became the de facto closer for the Hops as a result of a couple players moving on to Double-A Amarillo, but since doing that Backhus has been impressive, compiling a 0.96 ERA in seven appearances and allowing just a single run in 9.1 innings of work.

Harrison said that enough isn't said about what Backhus has done with the departure of guys like Liu Fuenmayor, Austin Pope and Jake Rice, all of which were promoted to Amarillo in the last three weeks.

"When you're losing guys like that, sometimes it's hard to replace them," the manager said. "But Kyle has embraced that role and seen it as an opportunity to shine. He had a chance to go from one of the guys, to the guy, and he wants the ball and he's got the mentality and work ethic for it."

Now, it's on to Spokane where the Hops will play six against the Indians. Harrison said they'll try to put the ills of the past week behind them, but at the same time use those struggles to motivate the team to turn things around.

"Monday's are always an opportunity to reset, but at the same time talk about what did and didn't go well," Harrison said. "Now we get a change of scenery, a new team and an opportunity to put ourselves in a position to win. So, I'm looking forward to switching our mindset and hopefully that's a good thing going forward."

Last week's results:

Everett 7, Hillsboro 1

Everett 8, Hillsboro 4

Everett 4, Hillsboro 2

Everett 9, Hillsboro 3

Everett 5, Hillsboro 2

Everett 1, Hillsboro 0

NWL Standings

Eugene 31-21

Spokane 28-27

Everett 27-29

Hillsboro 26-29

Tri-City 25-28

Vancouver 25-28

{loadposition sub-article-02}