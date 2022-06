New information was released on a mid-May house fire in Lima. After further investigation by multiple agencies, it has been determined the fire at 1201 North McDonel Street was not caused by a lithium-ion battery from a hoverboard, but rather by food left on the stove. An engineer from the battery company, an insurance investigator, and an arson investigator all looked at the fire again and came to the same conclusion, the battery did not play a part in the blaze. No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $75,000 dollars in damage.

14 HOURS AGO