El Centro, CA

HPUD School's Out, Cool Down

By Roman Flores
 3 days ago

Roman has worked for multiple local news and non-profit orgs...

kyma.com

A local car club is hosting a show this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the Desert Southwest triple-digits are here to stay. So the need for water is at an all-time high, and that's why one local car club decided to host an event to help fill that need. Family Thing Car Club is hosting a car show...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial's Eager Park Splash Pad closed for repairs

IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial announced on their Facebook page June 15 that Eager Park's Splash Pad would be closed until further notice. This proved worrisome to some residents, who questioned in the post's comments what other activities children could be expected to do safely outside in the Valley's sweltering summer heat.
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Local Military Mishaps Remind of Inherent Dangers

EL CENTRO — For many, the two separate crashes involving military aircraft in Imperial County in recent days have highlighted the inherent dangers of the training missions that service members undertake. Beyond the men and women of the specific squadrons that were involved in the mishaps, the incidents also...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

World elder abuse awareness day in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's area agency on aging is spreading awareness about elder abuse. June 15 marks world elder abuse awareness day. According to the area agency on aging, elder abuse is widespread and every year an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Local sailor featured in Navy outreach

PACIFIC OCEAN – Machinist Mate Fireman Daniel Flores, from El Centro, Calif., ensures gauges for the ship’s water supply are in normal boundaries aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). Stethem is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. With more than 90 percent...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Migrants now crossing into Yuma at night

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Crossing spots along the wall for migrants coming to Yuma during the day are mostly empty. But according to the most recent Yuma apprehension numbers, agents continue to make over 1,000 apprehensions a day. This is possible because now the majority of illegal crossings, and...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Road closures yield frustration among Imperial Valley residents

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you live in Imperial County, you may have come across or even been impacted by the city's road closures. Don Allen is an Ocotillo resident who took to the podium on Tuesdays Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. Allen says the bridge on...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Gives First Peek at FY2022-23 Budget

CALEXICO — A $162.7 million budget, with an $18 million general fund, is proposed for the next fiscal year for the city of Calexico and was presented to the community for the first time on Tuesday, June 14. The first of three special meetings in quick succession are meant...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Heat low point

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Considering the latest heat wave to hit the Desert Southwest, we hit a heat low point on Tuesday. Daytime high mercury numbers peaked anywhere from 101 to 105 degrees; as 103 is the average high temperature for this time of year. The heat will rise...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville’s Eber Camarena Sworn in as CHP Officer

SACRAMENTO — Eber Camarena of Holtville has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Oakland Area office. Camarena graduated from Holtville High School in 2014. After high school, he continued his education by obtaining his associate’s degree...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 7-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 7 through June 12. 5:28 a.m.: A female resident of Desert Shores Road in Desert Shores called deputies to report that her boyfriend was throwing rocks and her and trying to hit her with a stick.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: A less hotter transition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coming out of our 1st round of excessive heat in 2022, we're getting a bit of a heat downgrade; in conjunction with some hefty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Imperial County through 11 pm local time tonight. Wind speeds...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
healthcaredive.com

Kaiser Permanente, Arizona hospital hit with cybersecurity breaches

Kaiser Permanente and Arizona-based hospital Yuma Regional Medical Center both disclosed cyberattacks in June which exposed the data of about 770,000 combined patients in April, continuing a dizzying flurry of healthcare data breaches this year. The Yuma cyberattack compromised patient information including social security numbers and medical information of about...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Undocumented migrants lost in the Jacumba mountains

OCOTILLO — US Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued five undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release. Sector Communications notified El Centro station of a 9-1-1 call received from a local police department regarding five lost migrants in distress and...
EL CENTRO, CA

