HPUD School's Out, Cool Down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the Desert Southwest triple-digits are here to stay. So the need for water is at an all-time high, and that's why one local car club decided to host an event to help fill that need. Family Thing Car Club is hosting a car show...
Starting this week, the El Centro and Heber Elementary School District are providing free nutritious meals that will be open to community members 18 and under.
IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial announced on their Facebook page June 15 that Eager Park's Splash Pad would be closed until further notice. This proved worrisome to some residents, who questioned in the post's comments what other activities children could be expected to do safely outside in the Valley's sweltering summer heat.
EL CENTRO — For many, the two separate crashes involving military aircraft in Imperial County in recent days have highlighted the inherent dangers of the training missions that service members undertake. Beyond the men and women of the specific squadrons that were involved in the mishaps, the incidents also...
Amberly's place is selling tickets to raffle off vacation prizes to locals, while trying to raise money to help local victims of child abuse.
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's area agency on aging is spreading awareness about elder abuse. June 15 marks world elder abuse awareness day. According to the area agency on aging, elder abuse is widespread and every year an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse.
PACIFIC OCEAN – Machinist Mate Fireman Daniel Flores, from El Centro, Calif., ensures gauges for the ship’s water supply are in normal boundaries aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). Stethem is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. With more than 90 percent...
The El Centro City Council approves the new fireworks city ordinance, which enforces prevention of illegal and dangerous fireworks.
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Crossing spots along the wall for migrants coming to Yuma during the day are mostly empty. But according to the most recent Yuma apprehension numbers, agents continue to make over 1,000 apprehensions a day. This is possible because now the majority of illegal crossings, and...
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you live in Imperial County, you may have come across or even been impacted by the city's road closures. Don Allen is an Ocotillo resident who took to the podium on Tuesdays Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. Allen says the bridge on...
CALEXICO — A $162.7 million budget, with an $18 million general fund, is proposed for the next fiscal year for the city of Calexico and was presented to the community for the first time on Tuesday, June 14. The first of three special meetings in quick succession are meant...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Considering the latest heat wave to hit the Desert Southwest, we hit a heat low point on Tuesday. Daytime high mercury numbers peaked anywhere from 101 to 105 degrees; as 103 is the average high temperature for this time of year. The heat will rise...
SACRAMENTO — Eber Camarena of Holtville has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Oakland Area office. Camarena graduated from Holtville High School in 2014. After high school, he continued his education by obtaining his associate’s degree...
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 7 through June 12. 5:28 a.m.: A female resident of Desert Shores Road in Desert Shores called deputies to report that her boyfriend was throwing rocks and her and trying to hit her with a stick.
The CalPERS Board of Administration voted Wednesday to restore the $99,000-per-year pension of a retired California Highway Patrol officer who was convicted of sexually molesting his two daughters. Johnnie Swaim, 56, of Imperial, was convicted of four felonies by a jury in 2013 in Imperial County Superior Court for molesting...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coming out of our 1st round of excessive heat in 2022, we're getting a bit of a heat downgrade; in conjunction with some hefty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Imperial County through 11 pm local time tonight. Wind speeds...
Kaiser Permanente and Arizona-based hospital Yuma Regional Medical Center both disclosed cyberattacks in June which exposed the data of about 770,000 combined patients in April, continuing a dizzying flurry of healthcare data breaches this year. The Yuma cyberattack compromised patient information including social security numbers and medical information of about...
OCOTILLO — US Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued five undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release. Sector Communications notified El Centro station of a 9-1-1 call received from a local police department regarding five lost migrants in distress and...
