ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Region braces for potential record heat

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHnXN_0g9jJgPv00
Piper Payne, 7, of Wapakoneta, beats the Monday heat with a flavored snow cone during the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships 60th anniversary celebration event. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

LIMA — The summer heat has arrived with a vengeance, and area residents are urged to be cautious when it comes to the rising temperatures.

With heat index values expected to rise to between 100 and 110 degrees, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning covering all of western Ohio and set to remain in effect from noon Tuesday through the end of Wednesday night. This comes as Lima is expected to have potentially record-breaking temperatures in the high 90s Tuesday through Thursday, according to AccuWeather.

“We’ve had all of that heat out in the desert Southwest and the four corners region of Texas,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said. “And that ridge with that heat is building eastward and expanding into the Ohio Valley bringing that heat, and it’s going to be record heat for the next couple of days.”

The record high temperature in Lima for June 14 is 93 degrees set back in 2017, and as of Monday, AccuWeather has predicted highs of 98 degrees for Tuesday.

“For Wednesday, 95 degrees [was the record high temperature] in 1967,” Walker said. “We’re expecting 97 [degrees] for a high.”

Walker is also expecting a potential record-breaking day on Thursday, with a forecast high of 96 degrees, which would be close to the record of 97 degrees set in 1994.

“And another big thing is that we’re not going to cool off at night,” Walker said. “We’re only looking at nighttime temperatures of 79 [Tuesday] night and Wednesday night at 80. So that’s very stressful on the body when it can’t cool down at night.”

These sweltering temperatures, coupled with high humidity, could spell danger for vulnerable sections of the population, specifically the elderly and children, as they can have a harder time adjusting to such high temperatures.

“The thing is to try to limit your time outdoors,” Walker said. “Try to stay in an air-conditioned location, if possible. Keep hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. The big thing is, don’t leave your pet or anybody in a car because they can heat up really fast.”

Because of the hot weather, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that, in an effort not to cause confusion given the current, weather-related warnings in effect, the monthly weather alert test for the county will be canceled. The Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has also issued an ozone alert from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and is asking the public to reduce ozone production by carpooling or riding bicycles on shorter trips, parking a vehicle in shady areas, avoid mowing lawns and refrain from cooking over charcoal during that period.

Attempts to reach the West Ohio Community Action Partnership and the Area Agency on Aging 3 for comment were unsuccessful.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @cmkelly419.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Early June Storm Damage From the Area

On Wednesday June 1st, at 6:55 p.m., the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding County. As the storm cell entered southwest of Payne it intensified into a much stronger cell, with damaging winds and rotation in the storm. Damage started to be reported in the Payne area as the storm moved in a northeasterly direction. At some point before it reached Latty, the rotation may have formed a brief “tornmanic” active southwest of the village. The NWS issued this statement on the damage: “A thunderstorm rapidly intensified as it moved out of southeastern Allen County, Indiana into southwestern Paulding County. Damaging winds, ranging between 60 to locally over 80 mph, caused damage from Payne, OH through Latty and south of Melrose. The most extensive damage appears to have occurred from Payne to Latty where tree damage, minor structure damage and damage to power poles occurred. Tree limbs also fell onto parked vehicles, causing damage. A resident shared a picture on the Paulding County EMA Facebook page, south of Latty showing a home weather station recorded an 83.4 mph wind gust. We would like to thank Paulding and Van Wert county EMA officials as well as those that posted pictures on the Paulding County Facebook page”, this from Meteorologist Lonnie Fisher of the Northern Indiana National Weather Service, in North Webster, Indiana.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Severe weather expected in Wood County tonight

Severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible late this evening and overnight, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for damaging to destructive straight line winds in excess of 60-70mph. If the storms do track across...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Several still without power; cooling stations opened in the area

Severe weather rumbled through West Central Ohio late Monday night/Tuesday morning. The storm caused widespread power outages. There are several downed trees and power lines around the area. As of 3:00 p.m. AES Ohio (formerly DP&L) is reporting under 9,000 customers without power. Over 3,100 households in Logan County were...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lima, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

AEP Power Outage Update…

Crawford County Now received this update on progress after recent devastating storm damages. Approximately 120,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power after lightning and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour crossed the state and took down trees and power lines. At the height of the storm more than...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
MARION, OH
WHIO Dayton

Semi driver cited in Coldwater crash involving train

COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that...
COLDWATER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
WDTN

AES Ohio: Power could be out for 2 days in Champaign Co.

If you need shelter, Champaign County EMA suggested that you try to relocate with family or friends. If you are unable to relocate, citizens with medical concerns can take shelter at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building located at 60 E. Maple St. All others can take shelter at Triad Middle School located at 7941 Brush Lake Rd.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Summer Projects Underway Around Paulding County

West Bend News captured some community improvement projects in the works in the village of Oakwood and the village of Antwerp this past week. Spring and summer is the ideal time to get things done — the daylight hours are long and the air is sweet. Check out what’s going on below!
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Index#Hot Weather#Excessive Heat Warning#Accuweather
Lima News

Communities set up cooling stations

BLUFFTON — In the wake of power outages and expected extreme heat in the area, some communities are setting up cooling stations to help residents get out of the heat and charge essential devices. The Bluffton EMS building, 115 E. Washington St., has been set up as a cooling...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Letter: Lima needs ice-skating rink, not another pool

A May 24th article in The Lima News mentions plans by the city to spend $26 million for Lima from American Rescue Plan funds. Lima needs a community ice skating rink. The city is thinking of an all-weather swimming pool. A pool like that has high maintenance costs. We already have the YMCA pool in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Portion of High Street to close Thursday

LIMA — A portion of High Street will be closed Thursday, according to a release from the City of Lima. High Street between Central Avenue and Jackson Street will be closed for the entire day to allow for the Norfolk Southern Railway to make repairs to the railroad track crossing that part of High Street.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Summer Food Service Program underway

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Quincy United Methodist Church Quincy, Ohio (Logan County) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 14th – August 11th. DeGraff Park 101 Pleasant St. DeGraff, Ohio (Logan County) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 14th – August 11th. 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. In...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The first annual Charity Gala, presented by OHENEBA Soccer Academy, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The benefit will fund more than 650 scholarships for children to attend OHENEBA’s yearly soccer programs. Tickets are $60 for single, $100 for couple, $400 for table of eight. Purchase tickets online at ohenebasocceracademy.com/donate or by calling 419-905-4708 or 419-860-7648.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: More than a rifle for Christmas for first rabies survivor

LIMA — Matthew Winkler was the focus of national and international attention as Christmas Day approached in 1970. Stories about him appeared in newspapers in the U.S., Canada and England, and such media heavyweights as Newsweek, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal came calling. Walter Cronkite featured his story on the CBS evening news.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Plane crashes in field south of Bluffton Airport on Monday evening

BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive, Bluffton. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, Ohio, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when...
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
111
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy