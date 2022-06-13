ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas medical marijuana industry earns over $22 million in sales for May

Cover picture for the articleARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ADFA) reports that 102,710 pounds of medical marijuana was sold so far since 2019. In May, medical marijuana patients spent $22.45 million at Arkansas's 38 dispensaries totaling 3,917 pounds. “Through the first five months of 2022, an average...

Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Naylor steps into lead wildlife role in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK – Luke Naylor of Conway has been selected to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, overseeing all game and nongame conservation efforts by the agency as well as public access for hunting and outdoor recreation. He replaces Brad Carner, who was promoted to AGFC Deputy Director during the AGFC’s May 19 Commission meeting.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Governor declares Arkansas Dairy Month

Arkansas’ dairy industry is being celebrated with June being declared Arkansas Dairy Month. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued the proclamation in a meeting with dairy farmers at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “I drink my milk every day,” the governor said, “I love my milk. I take my blackberries, put...
ARKANSAS STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Romantic Getaways In Arkansas You Must Try

Are you looking for romantic getaways in Arkansas? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best places to visit in Arkansas for couples and there is something for everyone!. Arkansas may not be the first place you think of when you think...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
newsdirect.com

CoorsTek Continues to Grow its Capabilities in Arkansas

CoorsTek, a global leader in engineered ceramics manufacturing, joined local, county, and state officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) expansion at its Benton, Arkansas facility. CoorsTek AMP produces the materials needed to make technical ceramics products across the globe and is an essential part of...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Juneteenth Arkansas preparing for 2nd annual festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last year, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday that's celebrated by all. As a result, it was also the first year that Juneteenth Arkansas held their festival event at Interstate Park. Now for their second year, founder Ebony Kimbrough said organizers are aiming to make it bigger and better.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Eagle 106.3

Got Your Ticket? Arkansas Lottery Hits Record High Jackpot Tonight

Who doesn't dream about winning the lottery? What would you do? Travel the world, buy a new car, a new house or maybe buy expensive gifts for family and friends?. Just think, if you won tonight's Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot you would be able to do all those things and more. Why? Because no one won last night and that means the jackpot is BIG tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

D.R. Horton plants flag in Northwest Arkansas

The nation’s largest homebuilder is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. is building and selling single-family homes in Gentry’s Pioneer Woods subdivision. The neighborhood is near the Gentry Fire Department south of West Third Street. According to Benton County property records, the company bought 28...
GENTRY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 Primary Runoffs Voting Guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting Arkansas' 2022 primary runoffs starts Tuesday, June 14. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Primary elections were held in May. In Arkansas, candidates must get 50% of...
ARKANSAS STATE

