ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

West Virginia launches statewide waterfall trail

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHTyi_0g9jB4s000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia tourism officials have launched a statewide Waterfall Trail.

There are 29 waterfalls featured, including some of the best-known in the state, such as Blackwater and Sandstone, and some lesser known cascades, like Finn's in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Drawdy in Boone County, tourism officials said.

"Breathtaking waterfalls are everywhere in our 1.5 million acres of parks and public lands, making this trail a must-experience activity for adventure-seekers this summer," West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement announcing the trail.

She said the trail is debuting at a time when research shows that an increasing number of travelers are looking for outdoor recreation opportunities.

Digital passports will offer rewards to people who check in at multiple sites.

Comments / 1

Related
Farm and Dairy

Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia in May

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Anglers continue to catch numerous trophy blue catfish from West Virginia waters, including one angler who caught the new state record for the species. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length.
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia tourism holding steady despite high gas prices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For now, the high price of gasoline does not appear to be hurting tourism in West Virginia, according to state officials. If anything, prices at the pump may be a factor in where people are willing to vacation. There is the old saying that “home is where the heart is,” and […]
GAS PRICE
Travel + Leisure

This New West Virginia Trail Connects 29 Stunning Waterfalls Across the State

West Virginia is drawing travelers to the state this summer with a new Waterfall Trail that connects more than two dozen cascades. The trail, which stretches across the state, includes 29 waterfalls — from popular spots to lesser-known gems, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism. The falls on the trail are just some of the more than 200 that West Virginia boasts.
TRAVEL
Bay Journal

Abandoned boats are a growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Trail#Drawdy#Digital
WBOY

West Virginia law enforcement couple makes history

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On June 8, a law enforcement couple from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department made history as K-9 trainers. Lt. Thomas Mitter and Sgt. Susan Mitter became the first pair of West Virginia master trainers in the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) who are also a married couple.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

How to see the ‘strawberry supermoon’ in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June’s full moon is called the “Strawberry Moon,” and this year’s is a supermoon—which is when the moon appears larger and brighter than normal because it’s closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit, according to NASA. June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at around 7:51 a.m. Tuesday—but it won’t be […]
ASTRONOMY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia National Guard coming to Ohio County following storm damage

At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard is sending a team to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week. A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia DMV closed this holiday weekend

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, due to the upcoming state holiday weekend, which includes Juneteenth and West Virginia Day, all DMV offices throughout the state will be closed from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20.  This includes the Martinsburg and Kanawha City regional offices, which normally have Saturday morning business […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy