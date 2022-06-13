ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Making the first year of marriage a success

lyndentribune.com
 2 days ago

LYNDEN — Reflecting on their first year of marriage, Evan and Kandy Miller readily admit to a few bumps along the road to their happily ever after. Like most newlyweds, the Ferndale couple found the first year of marriage challenging as they settled into life together while discovering each other's preferences...

www.lyndentribune.com

lyndentribune.com

ANNIVERSARY: Vic and Joyce Johnson, 70th

Vic and Joyce Johnson of Bellingham will celebrate their 70 years of marriage with a special gathering at 2 p.m. July 2 at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mt. Baker Highway, Bellingham. Friends and family are invited. No gifts, please. Vic and Joyce were married on June 6, 1952, at Ferndale Baptist in Everson. Formerly dairy farmers, the couple is now retired. Their children are Rongi (Johnson) & David Yost of Sisters, Oregon, Tony and Debi (Peterson) Johnson of Lynden, Dane and Jacki (Anderson) Johnson of Bellingham, and Phil and Renee (Schreiber) Johnson of Bellingham. Vic and Joyce have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The couple attributes its long-lasting marriage to their faith in God and never ending love for each other.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

ANNIVERSARY: Dick and Geri (Schilder) Nydam, 60th

Dick and Geri (Schilder) Nydam of Lynden will celebrate their 60 years of marriage on June 22. The married in 1962 in Artesia, California. Now retired, Dick was a dairy farmer while Geri is a homemaker. Their children are Frank (and Sue) Nydam of Lynden and Ben (and Sheri) Nydam of Ferndale. Dick and Geri have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The couple attributes its long-lasting marriage to being active in their church, and their faith in God.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Letters to the Editor — June 15, 2022

Parents be aware that graphic novels which depict violence against women and the victimization and objectification of women are not just available on the shelves in our library, they are on full display for young eyes to see. To give you an idea of what kind of material this is,...
LYNDEN, WA
Lynden, WA
Ferndale, WA
California State
Washington Society
Patricia Owens

Patricia Owens

Patricia D. Owens passed away in Bellevue on June 6. A longtime resident of Medina, Washington Pat was born in Bellingham and grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Lynden. Pat attended Lynden Christian elementary and graduated from Lynden Public High School. She went off to Western Washington University where she met her future husband, Richard Owens.
LYNDEN, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Lots of fun around the corner in Blaine, Birch Bay

Summer is just days away and that means a full slate of family-friendly activities. First on the agenda is Splash Days, Birch Bay Kite Festival, and a new downtown Blaine concert series and beer garden the weekend of Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. The city of Blaine and...
BLAINE, WA
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Ferndale graduates celebrate with visits to old schools, commencement ceremony

Friday, June 10, Ferndale High School class of 2022 celebrated their graduation by visiting Horizon Middle School and their old elementary school to remember their journey through education as they continue to the next chapters in their lives. The commencement ceremony took place at Civic Field, Bellingham, opening with the senior choir students singing the National Anthem. Welcome speech was presented by ASB President Breanna Bouldin and Vice President Alyvia Semu. Welcome was also given in Spanish by Emily Bautista, in Punjabi by Harnoor Saran and the Lummi language by Canaan Washington. Lhaqetmish singers and dancers from the Lummi Nation performed during the ceremony followed by principals address by Ravinder Dhillon. Class speakers Tamia Welch, Jacob Peterson and Xander Castleberry spoke, addressing the classes accomplishments and future ambitions. Diplomas were presented to students by the Ferndale School District Board of Directors. (Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
FERNDALE, WA
Evan
lyndentribune.com

Inaugural Tractor Trot on Saturday in Lynden

LYNDEN — At 9 a.m. June 18 beginning at Forge Fitness Lynden, the Tractor Trot is a 5K/10K run/walk that is open to any person, as well as families and groups, anyone, any age and any ability. As of Monday, June 13, about 100 people have signed up to...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Fourth of July Festival in Bellingham set to go off

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is pulling out all the stops for this year’s 4th of July Festival. This year’s free festivities kick off at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Waterfront, with live music starting at 4. Kulshan Brewing will be at the helm of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Gladys Libolt

Gladys Libolt

Gladys Margaret (Schwahn) Libolt passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on June 6. She was born to Joseph and Mary Schwahn in Ridgeview, SD on Oct. 19, 1935, the fourth of ten children. Gladys graduated from Eagle Butte High School in 1955 and soon after married Jack Aubrey...
LYNDEN, WA
Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Image from the Burien Strawberry Festival website. Strawberry growing has a long history in the Puget Sound region. Berry farms have dotted the area from Whatcom County to counties around the south end of the sound for nearly 200 years. While there are fewer berry farms now and the industry looks a little different these days, and kids don’t usually earn their pocket money picking berries by the flat in the summer like I did, we still love our strawberries.
BURIEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden Christian celebrates class of 2022

A few candid moments from Lynden Christian High School’s June 9 graduation. Joy Park, left, smiles after receiving her diploma at Lynden Christian High School, while Zoe Roorda fist-bumps with fellow graduate Denver DeJong, photo above, after she comes off stage after receiving her diploma. Rebecca Ball, below, helps fellow graduate Lucy Walker fit her cap before graduation ceremonies begin. For a gallery of more Lynden Christian graduation photographs, visit LyndenTribune.com. (Cal Bratt for the Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden High School celebrates class of 2022 graduates

Lynden High School celebrated their class of 2022 senior graduates on Friday, June 10, in the school's Jake Maberry gymnasium. The ceremony began with the staff and graduate processional, in which all entered the gym and eventually took their seats near the back of the gym. A welcome was given by LHS principal Ian Freeman, before 2022 graduate Cassandra Castaneda provided an additional welcome in Spanish. Following the national anthem, sung by Mia Ward, a graduate welcome by Case Zweegman introduced faculty speaker Jordan VanderVeen. A musical performance of "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz was covered by 2022 graduate Edward Gonzalez, followed by speeches from the class' valedictorians Kate Allen, Melissa Brossow, Noa Lovegren, Karis Oommen and Emma Ramerman. The senior band members then got to play one final time, re-joining their peers for a performance of "Utopia" by Randall Standridge. Class speakers Sage Anderson, Haley Biemold and Quin Hutchins then took the stage to give their address. Finally, Freeman and Assistant Superintendent David VanderYacht gave their closing messages, followed by the presentation of diplomas handed out by VanderYacht and Lynden School Board members CJ Cosanti and David Vis. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Show and Shine Car Show returns to Arlington

Car enthusiasts filled downtown Arlington’s Olympic Avenue as the Show and Shine Car Show returned for their 21st annual event on June 11. The event is put on by the Downtown Arlington Business Association (DABA), which has not been able to hold the Show and Shine Car Show since 2019.
ARLINGTON, WA

