Making the first year of marriage a success

Lynden High School celebrated their class of 2022 senior graduates on Friday, June 10, in the school's Jake Maberry gymnasium. The ceremony began with the staff and graduate processional, in which all entered the gym and eventually took their seats near the back of the gym. A welcome was given by LHS principal Ian Freeman, before 2022 graduate Cassandra Castaneda provided an additional welcome in Spanish. Following the national anthem, sung by Mia Ward, a graduate welcome by Case Zweegman introduced faculty speaker Jordan VanderVeen. A musical performance of "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz was covered by 2022 graduate Edward Gonzalez, followed by speeches from the class' valedictorians Kate Allen, Melissa Brossow, Noa Lovegren, Karis Oommen and Emma Ramerman. The senior band members then got to play one final time, re-joining their peers for a performance of "Utopia" by Randall Standridge. Class speakers Sage Anderson, Haley Biemold and Quin Hutchins then took the stage to give their address. Finally, Freeman and Assistant Superintendent David VanderYacht gave their closing messages, followed by the presentation of diplomas handed out by VanderYacht and Lynden School Board members CJ Cosanti and David Vis. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)

LYNDEN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO