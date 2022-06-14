ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Rolling Stones call off two stadium shows after Mick Jagger tests positive for covid

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

The Rolling Stones called off last night's (June 13) show in the Netherlands after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for covid. The band have also postponed this Friday's show at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland.

Posting on social media, the band stated, "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of covid upon arrival at the stadium.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

The statement went on the confirm that the show would be rescheduled, and that tickets would remain valid.

Mick Jagger also tweeted, saying, "I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

"I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick."

15 hours after the first post, The Rolling Stones cancelled the Bern show, repeating the same message: ""The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority." They confirmed that the tour would resume in Italy next week.

The band have played just three shows of their Europe 2022 tour – in Madrid, Munich and Liverpool – and are due to play another 10. Their next scheduled show is in Milan, Italy, next Tuesday. They play the first of two London shows on June 25.

Rolling Stones Europe 2022

Jun 21: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy
Jun 25: London BST Hyde Park, UK
Jul 03: London BST Hyde Park, UK
Jul 11: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Jul 15: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jul 19: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 23: Paris Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, France
Jul 27: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany
Jul 31: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

See more See more See more

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Surprise, surprise! Mick Jagger cuddles up to a statue of Cilla Black while on a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971 - and his son Deveraux, 5, is a fan of the band!

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals, including cuddling a statue of Cilla Black.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Covid
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne pictured for the first time since health scare

Ozzy Osbourne worried his wife Sharon Osbourne when he caught Covid in late April, but the rock star appears to be on the mend. On Thursday, the Black Sabbath star was spotted leaving a recording studio in LA with Sharon, making it the first time he's been seen in public since his Covid battle. Dressed in his signature all-black attire, Ozzy looked like his younger self, albeit relying on the help of a walking stick to stabilise him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Rolling Stones Release Never-Before-Seen Images, Now Available for Public Purchase

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rolling Stones fans are in for a treat: Sonic Editions has just released 151 rare images of the legendary rock band — including some never-before-seen photos — all packaged as limited-edition wall art. Called The Rolling Stones Anniversary collection (in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary), Sonic Edition’s launch draws images from both professional photographers and photo archives. With a catalog spanning decades, the collection includes photographs of all the Rolling Stones members...
MUSIC
The Independent

Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid, forcing band to cancel Amsterdam show

Mick Jagger has tested positive for Covid, forcing The Rolling Stones to cancel a concert in Amsterdam.The rock band are currently touring Europe, celebrating their sixty year anniversary.Today (13 June), just hours before they were supposed to take the stage at the Netherlands’ Johan Cruijff Arena, the 78-year-old singer made an announcement on Instagram. “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” Jagger began.“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can.”He concluded: “Thank you all for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
Louder

Louder

1K+
Followers
440
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy