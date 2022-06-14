The Rolling Stones call off two stadium shows after Mick Jagger tests positive for covid

The Rolling Stones called off last night's (June 13) show in the Netherlands after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for covid. The band have also postponed this Friday's show at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland.

Posting on social media, the band stated, "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of covid upon arrival at the stadium.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

The statement went on the confirm that the show would be rescheduled, and that tickets would remain valid.

Mick Jagger also tweeted, saying, "I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

"I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick."

15 hours after the first post, The Rolling Stones cancelled the Bern show, repeating the same message: ""The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority." They confirmed that the tour would resume in Italy next week.

The band have played just three shows of their Europe 2022 tour – in Madrid, Munich and Liverpool – and are due to play another 10. Their next scheduled show is in Milan, Italy, next Tuesday. They play the first of two London shows on June 25.

Rolling Stones Europe 2022

Jun 21: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

Jun 25: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 11: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Jul 15: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jul 19: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 23: Paris Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, France

Jul 27: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jul 31: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

