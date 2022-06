The Cubs lost both Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley to the IL over the weekend, so they will look to one of their top prospects to fill the void. Kilian showed some flashes of brilliance in his debut against St.Louis, striking out 6 in 5 innings. It's unclear if he will stay up with the Cubs for multiple starts, but he could be an interesting name to keep an eye on if he does stick around.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO