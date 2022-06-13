ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

These 10 Places Were Just Named The Worst Small Towns In Idaho

By Michelle Heart
 2 days ago
Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were...

KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Where Are Electric Car Chargers Needed in Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
yaktrinews.com

‘Rip apart’: Why experts say a national hate group traveled to North Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Why would a hate group target North Idaho? Experts say it’s no coincidence members from all over the country ended up in the Lake City. Regional experts from the Western States Center say these types of incidents are on the rise. The number of hate groups across the country is going down, but the number of members joining these groups is on the rise.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
KOOL 96.5

Best Dates to Go Fishing at Southern Idaho Lakes and Ponds

Saturday last week was a beautiful day. The sun was out and there was only a light breeze with the temperature sitting around 80 degrees. We couldn’t pass up a day like that in my house, so we decided it was a perfect day to go fishing. It also happened to be the free fishing day in Idaho.
FILER, ID
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
KIDO Talk Radio

Superintendent Salaries Unveil Shocking Educator Pay Gap in Idaho

It pays to be an educator in Idaho. Although the Gem State is known not to be a high-paying state for teachers. It does pay to be a school system superintendent in IdahoConcern for how Idaho kids is a top priority for all Idahoans. We've complied a list of the best public schools in the state. Check out our list to see if your school is one of Idaho's top ten.
IDAHO STATE
minicassia.com

F&G responds to sheep 'pile up' caused by wolves

F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Should Idaho Ban Father’s Day For Good?

Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Ketchum Man Claims Million Dollar Raffle Days Before Expiration

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley man stepped forward to claim the Idaho Million Dollar Raffle just 12 days before the ticket would have expired. The Idaho Lottery Announced the long-time Ketchum resident, Mike Lloyd, claimed his $1,000,000 prize. He bought the ticket from the Base Camp River Run store in Ketchum. In turn the store gets $20,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery he learned about three months ago he had the winning ticket and took his time to get his financial affairs in order before turning it in. He works part time as a ski trail groomer and stopped to pick up the ticket before he went to work. The ticket had been sitting on his counter the entire time until he claimed it. The win won't keep him from his day job as an upscale window salesman in the Magic Valley. He told the Idaho Lottery he plans to maybe buy some groceries with his winnings and go skiing in other parts of Idaho. Lloyd said the rattle game is the only one he plays from the Idaho Lottery.
KETCHUM, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

