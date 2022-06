State Police and local law enforcement in Washington County are keeping a watchful eye on a home in Easton, NY where a frightening stalker keeps harassing the same woman. Last month, many of you read the harrowing account experienced by 38-year-old Kat Grimes of Easton NY (20 mins east of Saratoga) after she stopped at her mom's house and looked at her security camera feed from her phone.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO