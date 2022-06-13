ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police, state agents issue citations for selling alcohol to minors

By The Almanac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were cited for selling alcohol to minors in Menlo Park on Friday. The citations were issued during a joint decoy operation by the Menlo Park police and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage...

CBS San Francisco

2 arrests made in Palo Alto tobacco store robbery, 6 suspects still sought

PALO ALTO – Two suspects were charged on Tuesday for their participation in an armed robbery of a Palo Alto tobacco store in January. Suspects 18-year-old Michael Earle of Menlo Park and 19-year-old Andrew Maravilla-Lopez of Hayward had already been arrested for other armed robberies by the San Jose Police Department in April.On Jan. 13 at 9:54 p.m., Palo Alto police received a call from a clerk at Raw Smoke Shop on California Avenue. According to police, he reported being pistol-whipped and robbed by a group of eight suspects who had fled the scene. While investigating, detectives soon discovered that...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police go undercover to bust fireworks sale, arrest dealer

(BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has begun fireworks season with a bust, obtaining illegal fireworks and explosives from an undercover operation, the department announced Wednesday. Police received information about a fireworks dealer in San Mateo County, where fireworks are illegal and authorities warn of fines up to $10,000 and imprisonment. Police designed an […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for DUI after causing multiple collisions

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he caused multiple collisions and hit a light pole, according to a Facebook post from police. At 12:28p.m. on Tuesday, people reported a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the 1000 block of Montague Expressway. Shortly […]
MILPITAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

K9 finds 585 grams of drugs in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz County said their K9 unit found over 580 grams of suspected drugs last week. Deputy Dries found 500 grams of suspected meth after servicing a search warrant on a storage locker, said deputies. Further searches yielded 55 more grams of meth and 30 grams of suspected heroin, said The post K9 finds 585 grams of drugs in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
cityofpaloalto.org

Two Suspects Charged in January Tobacco Store Robbery

Palo Alto, CA – Detectives obtained charges on two suspects this week for their participation in an armed robbery of a Palo Alto tobacco store that occurred in January. Both suspects had already been arrested for other regional armed robberies by the San Jose Police Department back in April.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attack on VTA bus driver at Milpitas Transit Center

MILPITAS – Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who assaulted a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus driver last month.The assailant is described as a man standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair, weighing 160 pounds, and had a mustache with long facial chin hair. The VTA on Wednesday released photos of the suspect. On May 25 shortly before 6 p.m. at the Milpitas Transit Center, authorities said the VTA driver stepped off the bus for his break when he was knocked to the ground by the alleged attacker. The driver suffered...
MILPITAS, CA
crimevoice.com

Parolee reportedly caught with nine guns in home

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “A Watsonville woman with ties to a local gang is facing several charges after the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check and seized several guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and thousands of dollars in cash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Explosive device found at San Jose lawmaker's home

SAN JOSE (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis.Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a suspicious device near her house, according to a report.Her family and nearby neighbors were evacuated.A bomb squad confirmed the device was explosive, police said, although they didn't immediately provide details. The device had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.No arrests had been made.Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.In a statement, Davis said she was "seriously disturbed" that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official."This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office," she said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Attacks on Delivery Drivers Have Bay Area Neighborhoods on Edge

Crimes targeting delivery workers, including an Amazon driver and a U.S. Postal Service worker, have a lot of people on edge in the Bay Area. The Hiddenbrooke neighborhood in Vallejo is normally quiet and safe but things got tense around 5 p.m. Monday when a stolen Amazon van with police in pursuit ended up there.
VALLEJO, CA

