Mountain View, CA

Mountain View March for Our Lives brings generations together to protest gun violence

By Mountain View Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrging local and national governments to pass national gun-control laws while braving the 90 degree heat, around 200 protesters ranging from students to seniors gathered in Gateway Park in Mountain View on Saturday, June 11, to join the nationwide March For Our Lives demonstration. The activist group Raging Grannies...

