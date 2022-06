Pacific Conference baseball all-stars announced

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO