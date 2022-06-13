ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

Heath Update: Understanding The Major Breakthroughs In Diabetes Treatments [WATCH]

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
 3 days ago

First, Rickey Smiley shared his joy this morning with the news of the birth of our good friend Dr. Collier’s grandchild this weekend, a special early present for him and his family right in time for Father’s Day.

With that being said, we understand there are so many great fathers we want to keep around for a long and healthy life, which is why Dr. Collier provides some information on the breakthroughs in the treatment of diabetes & that men are taking full advantage.

He opens up about the new drugs available, the benefits, and how they will affect your weight and blood sugar levels in a positive way.

