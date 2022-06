New York City allocated $5.53 billion for its police department in the fiscal year 2023 budget adopted Monday, a slight increase from the $5.44 billion allocated in last year’s adopted budget. At a time when rising crime has contributed to a shift away from calls for progressive police reforms, including cuts to the NYPD, police spending remains one of the most closely scrutinized aspects of the city’s spending plan. Advocates have called the NYPD budget the largest in city history, while Mayor Eric Adams and council leaders have said spending remains flat from the previous fiscal year. Both are true, in part.

