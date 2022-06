FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A Type 2 California Incident Management Team 15 has assumed management of the Pipeline and Haywire fires north of Flagstaff. The Pipeline Fire is currently 20,178 acres and the Haywire Fire is estimated at 4,052 acres. The Double Fire, which was first reported June 12, has merged with the Haywire Fire, and is now being managed solely as the Haywire Fire.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO