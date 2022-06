A popular Tri-Cities kettle corn company has a few changes in store for the future. KC Brand Kettle Corn has been offering sweet and salty popcorn snacks at Tri-Cities events and throughout the Pacific Northwest since 2004. A new store is planned to open in August on George Washington Way in Richland, and there will be a new name for the business, Popcorn Northwest.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO