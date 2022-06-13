ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverwalk Rhythm and Brews

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get funky in the park! Come out to the beautiful, waterfront Esplanade Park located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale for our first...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
The historic and epic MaiKai restaurant is getting a makeover this year

The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward’s Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
Fort Lauderdale's oldest Black neighborhood gets new YMCA

A new YMCA has opened in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community. The new four-story building sits on Sistrunk Boulevard. The L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center was constructed with the needs of the community in mind. The city announced plans for a new building in 2016. The old building, built...
10th Annual Downtown Drive Car Show Returns to Mizner Park on Father’s Day

More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Boca Raton, FL – Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 10th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.
Miami Beach building suffers partial roof collapse

MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
Homaging Its Prohibition-Era History, an Artsy New Age Dawns in Fort Lauderdale

AT THE END of the hallway on the ninth floor of Fort Lauderdale’s Hyatt Centric Las Olas hotel, there’s a room that isn’t yours. Yet you have the key. Inside, it takes a second for your eyes to adjust to the darkness while your ears pick up the sounds of “Despacito” performed as a jazz number. You’re inside Nine01, a speakeasy with just two tables and a large wooden bar, homaging Fort Lauderdale’s prohibition-era history as a booze-smuggling port.
20 Best Things to Do in Delray Beach, FL

Situated between West Palm Beach and Miami, Delray Beach is undoubtedly one of the most fun small towns in the USA. What started as a little farming community in the late 1800s quickly thrived with the advent of the railways and Floridians. Currently, Delray Beach is one of the most...
